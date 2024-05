From now on, deferral of mobilization for students receiving repeated education canceled

Today, May 18, the law on mobilization entered into force, which cancels the deferral of mobilization for those seeking repeated education.

This is stated in the text of the law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deferral of mobilization remains for vocational, technical, professional pre-higher and higher education students who study full-time or dual forms of education.

The condition for receiving a deferral is that the level of education being obtained is higher than the previously obtained level of education (except for graduate students who are obtaining the level of education at the expense of individuals or legal entities under the terms of a contract).

In addition, doctoral students and persons enrolled in internships receive a deferral.

Scientific and scientific-pedagogical workers of institutions of higher and vocational higher education, scientific institutions and organizations that have a scientific degree, and pedagogical workers of institutions of vocational higher education, professional (vocational-technical) education, institutions of general secondary education will have a deferral, provided that they work, respectively, in institutions of higher or professional pre-university education, scientific institutions and organizations, institutions of professional (vocational and technical) or general secondary education at the main place of work at least at 0.75 rate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy signed the law on the introduction of a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500 for citizens for violating the legislation on mobilization.