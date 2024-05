Share:













Today, May 18, the law on mobilization entered into force, obliging men to always have a military registration document with them.

This is stated in the text of the law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, during the period of mobilization, male citizens of Ukraine between the ages of 18 and 60 are required to carry a military registration document.

Also, men are required to present a military registration document at the request of an authorized representative of the territorial recruitment and social support center or a police officer, as well as a representative of the State Border Guard Service in the border lane, controlled border area and at checkpoints on the state border.

During the document check, an authorized representative of the territorial recruitment and social support center or a police officer takes photos and videos of the process of presenting and checking documents, and can also use technical devices, tools and specialized software with access to the Unified State Register of conscripts, those liable for military service and reservists.

