Cabinet Allows Theaters And Nightclubs To Operate Until 11 PM

The Cabinet of Ministers has allowed cultural institutions and nightclubs to operate until 11 p.m.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, cultural institutions are allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to the Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko, cultural institutions were previously allowed to operate until 11 p.m.

Tkachenko said that nightclubs should be prohibited from operating after 10 p.m.

“Total non-observance of social distancing, the mask regime, and disinfection… Unregulated gatherings of people… Irresponsibility today, tens and hundreds of new patients tomorrow,” the minister wrote on his Facebook page.

However, according to a proposal by the Ministry of Interior Affairs, nightclubs are prohibited from operating from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has extended the adaptive quarantine in the country until July 31.