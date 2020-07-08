subscribe to newsletter
  Cabinet Terminates Ukraine-Russia Anti-Terrorism Cooperation Memorandum
08 July 2020, Wednesday, 18:36
Cabinet Terminates Ukraine-Russia Anti-Terrorism Cooperation Memorandum

Даша Зубкова
The Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the Ukrainian-Russian memorandum of cooperation on fighting terrorism.

The relevant decision was made at a government meeting, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The memorandum was signed on July 12, 2012 in Yalta.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been instructed to notify Russia of the termination of the memorandum.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament decided in 2018 to terminate the treaty of friendship, cooperation, and partnership that was signed between Ukraine and Russia on April 1, 2019.

Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman
