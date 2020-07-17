Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 76 To 6,689 On July 16 – Klitschko

On July 16, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 76 over July 15 to 6,689.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The newly-infected people included 26 women aged 18-83; five girls aged from 11 months to 13 years; 42 men aged 18-84; and three boys aged from 3 months to 3 years.

7 people were hospitalized and the rest of the coronavirus-infected people are staying in self-isolation.

The largest number of cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 13, Desnianskyi district – 11, and Solomianskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts – 9 cases in each.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 15, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 115 over July 14 to 6,613.

On July 16, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 809 over July 15 to 57,264, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over July 15 to 1,456; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases fell by 4.6%, and the number of lethal cases fell by 38.9%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 17, there were 57,264 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,456 lethal cases; besides, 29,769 people had recovered.

On July 16, a total of 809 new coronavirus cases were registered, 838 people recovered, and 11 people died.

Therefore, on July 16, the indicator of newly-infected people during the day again became lower than the number of those, who recovered (809 vs 838).

The share of new cases as at July 16 made 1.4% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 15.

As at the morning of July 17, the number of active sick (coronavirus-infected people less those, who recovered and died) made 26,039 people, 0.2% down over July 16.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,754), the city of Kyiv (6,689) and Chernivtsi region (5,262).