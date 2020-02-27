subscribe to newsletter
Border Guards Check Body Temperatures Of 13,000 People At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports On February 26

The border guards checked the body temperatures of 13,000 people at the Kyiv and Boryspil airports on February 26.

Svitlana Burda, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service’s Kyiv checkpoint, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Border guards at a separate checkpoint conducted temperature screenings of more than 13,000 citizens entering Ukraine in a single day, February 26. These are [people from] more than 100 flights. On average, border guards check the temperatures of citizens from about 15 flights at the Zhuliany airport and about 60 flights at the Boryspil airport (two terminals) per day,” she said.

So far, no passenger with health complaints or elevated body temperature has been registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, 293 aircraft passengers and 11 crewmembers arrived at the Boryspil International Airport from Milan and Venice (Italy), where coronavirus outbreaks have been registered, on February 24.

The State Border Guard Service has introduced temperature screening of passengers at all automobile crossings on Ukraine’s borders with Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland.

Temperature screenings have also been introduced at airports.

