  • Border Service To Begin Temperature Screenings At All Crossings On Hungarian Border On Tuesday, On Slovakian, Romanian, Polish Borders On February 26
25 February 2020, Tuesday, 17:18 12
Politics 2020-02-25T17:20:10+02:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
border, border guards, State Border Guard Service, body temperature, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Coronavirus

The State Border Guard Service will begin checking the body temperatures of passengers (temperature screening of passengers) at all automobile crossings on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border before the end of Tuesday, February 25, and at crossings on Ukraine’s borders with Slovakia, Romania, and Poland on February 26.

The State Border Guard Service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will begin implementing such measures at all border crossings on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border before the end of the day. Units we will be provided with everything necessary for this. We will [implement] similar measures on the Slovakian and Romanian borders tomorrow and at Ukrainian-Polish border crossings in the future," the State Border Guard Service’s head Serhii Deineko said.

According to him, border guards will do everything necessary to ensure that citizens with signs of the Covid-19 coronavirus are detected at the border and prevented from entering Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service introduced temperature screening of passengers from Italy at the Tisa automobile crossing on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border in the Zakarpattian region at 08:00 on February 25.

The State Border Guard Service began checking the body temperatures of passengers arriving from Italy at the Sikorsky Kyiv international airport (formerly known as the Zhuliany airport) and the Boryspil international airport (Kyiv region) on February 24.

According to Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk, Ukraine will check the body temperatures of passengers from all the countries in which cases of coronavirus have been registered.

