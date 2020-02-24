Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers Arriving From Italy At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports From 8 PM

Border Guard Service To Begin Checking Body Temperatures Of Passengers Arriving From Italy At Kyiv And Boryspi

The State Border Guard Service will begin checking the body temperatures of passengers arriving from Italy at the Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (formerly known as the Zhuliany airport) and the Boryspil international airport (Kyiv region) from 8 p.m. on Monday.

The State Border Guard Service’s Chairman Serhii Deineko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We have decided that all passengers on direct [flights from Italy] will undergo mandatory temperature checks from 8 p.m. today," he said.

According to Deineko, about 20 direct flights from Italy are scheduled to arrive at the Boryspil and Kyiv airports on Monday; regular flights are not operated to other airports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has recommends that citizens of Ukraine refrain from traveling to the provinces of Italy where cases of the new strain of coronavirus have been registered. It has also recommended that those Ukrainians who are already in Italy should be attentive, cautious, and follow the recommendations of the Italian Ministry of Health.