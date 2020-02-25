300 People Fly Into Boryspil Airport From Milan And Venice On February 24

293 aircraft passengers and 11 crewmembers arrived at the Boryspil international airport from Milan and Venice (Italy), where coronavirus outbreaks have been registered, on February 24.

Svitlana Burda, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service’s Kyiv checkpoint, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, 158 passengers and five crewmembers from Milan, 162 passengers and seven crewmembers from Rome, and 135 passengers and six crewmembers from Venice flew into the Boryspil airport.

In addition, one flight with 156 passengers and six crewmembers arrived at the Kyiv airport from Italy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service began checking the body temperature of passengers arriving from Italy at the Sikorsky International Airport (formerly known as the Zhuliany airport) and the Boryspil International Airport.