Passengers Not Refusing To Undergo Temperature Screening Upon Arrival At Kyiv And Boryspil Airports

None of the passengers that flew into the Kyiv and Boryspil airports, including from Italy, has refused to undergo body temperature checks.

Svitlana Burda, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service’s Kyiv border checkpoint, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Nobody has refused. People are sympathetic to this," she said.

According to her, none of the passengers had an elevated body temperature.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the situation at the Kyiv and Boryspil airports is calm.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service has introduced temperature screening of passengers at all automobile crossings on Ukraine’s borders with Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland.

Temperature screenings have also been introduced at airports.