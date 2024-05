Occupiers attack Ukraine with Shaheds; Air Defense forces down 17 out of 20 UAVs overnight

The russian occupiers carried out another air attack on Ukraine on the night of Thursday, May 9. Air defense forces and means eliminated 17 of the 20 Shaheds.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces / Lieutenant General, Mykola Oleshchuk.

Overnight into May 9, the enemy launched 20 attack drones from Cape Chauda, occupied Crimea.

Combat work to repel the enemy attack continued on the territory of the Odesa Region.

"As a result of the combat operation, the anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 17 attack UAVs in the Odesa Region," the general noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the russian invaders launched another massive missile attack on Ukraine, using Tu-95 strategic bombers.

Kh-101/555 cruise missiles were launched by at least four Tu-95 aircraft from the Saratov Region, RF.

Overnight into Wednesday, May 8, the russian army launched a combined strike with missiles of various types and attack drones. In total, the russian federation launched 76 means of air attack - 55 missiles and 21 attack drones.