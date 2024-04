Air Force explains why russians have not been attacking Ukraine with Shaheds at night in recent days

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Illia Yevlash, said that the lack of night attacks by the Shaheds from the enemy during the last days could be due to various reasons, such as monitoring the steps of Ukraine and waiting for actions from the Ukrainian side, as well as the preparation of a massive strike.

He told about this on the air of the telethon.

"Actually, we saw the day before that the enemy used mostly its guided air missiles and cruise missiles. However, now, for several days in a row, we do not observe strikes by Shahed-type unmanned attack vehicles," he said.

According to the spokesperson, this may be due to various reasons, but Ukraine will find out about what exactly.

"It can be like a simple lull before the preparation of some more massive action, or it can be monitoring and waiting for our step, from our side," Yevlash explained.

When asked by a journalist whether the fact that the nights have become relatively calm is related to yesterday's activity of the MiG-31K of the russian federation, due to which an air alert was announced several times a day, Yevlash emphasized that this aircraft does not rise only for shelling.

"The russians are constantly preparing. It is not necessary for the MiG to go up precisely in order to conduct shelling: it can make some flights related to other reasons, including some patrols - we constantly fix their Su-34, Su-35, which are constantly moving and patrolling the airspace. Including MiGs as well - it may be related to redeployment, patrolling and other reasons that are part of their daily activity," he said.

