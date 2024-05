Share:













The Defense Intelligence struck a russian speed boat with a marine drone in the area of the Vuzka Bay in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

This follows from an article by Ukrayinska Pravda online publication with reference to a source in the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine.

According to the publication's source, overnight into May 6, in the area of Vuzka Bay (Chornomorske area), as a result of the Defense Intelligence operation, a Magura V5 naval drone hit a speedboat of the russian invaders at the base point.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 1, the State Administration of Defense of the Ministry of Defense published footage of the destruction of the russian boat Ivanovets.

On February 25, Budanov recommended that civilians not use the Crimean Bridge.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian specialists are working on improving drones in order to be able to shoot down aerial targets of the aggressor state of russia. The representatives of the Defense Intelligence reported that Ukrainian drones, in particular Magura, are capable of inflicting much greater damage on the enemy. Work is already underway to design such a drone that could carry various modules for attacking surface, ground and air targets, Budanov said.