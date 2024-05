Share:













Copied



The attack drones launched by the russian troops on the night of May 5 were shot down by air defense forces in the Kharkiv, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"At night, the russian invaders once again attacked Ukraine, using 24 UAVs of the Shahed type. A total of 23 attack UAVs were downed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine," the General Staff reported.

Enemy drones were shot down that night in three areas, namely:

the Kharkiv Region,

the Kherson Region,

the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

It is known that the enemy attacked from the northern and southern directions with 24 strike UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type. The launches were from the russian Kursk Oblast and Cape Chauda, which is in occupied Crimea.

The Armed Forces destroyed almost all the russian drones.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 enemy attacks on the Avdiyivka Axis; in total, 74 combat clashes were recorded on the front line, reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the russians fear a response from Ukrainian drones. The russian authorities will increase security measures before the inauguration of Vladimir Putin, which is scheduled to take place on May 7. For this purpose, additional air defense systems are expected to be brought to Moscow, and high-powered means of radio-electronic warfare to suppress drones are to be installed in the center of the capital of the russian federation.