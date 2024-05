AFU down almost all Shaheds overnight – Oleshchuk

Overnight into Monday, May 6, the forces and means of Ukraine's air defense destroyed almost all enemy kamikaze drones of the Shahed type, which the russian invaders launched to attack Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) / Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk.

He noted that in total, during this night air attack, the occupiers used 13 attack drones.

"Overnight into May 6, 2024, the russian occupiers attacked from the north with 13 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs (launched from the Kursk Region, RF)," the message reads.

The general said that 12 enemy barrage munitions were shot down by mobile groups. Combat work was conducted on the territory of the Sumy region.

"As a result of combat work by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, 12 enemy attack UAVs were destroyed in the Sumy Region," the general said.

