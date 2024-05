Share:













The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has arrested the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) Dmytro Sennychenko in absentia.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 7, 2024, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the position of the SACPO prosecutor and chose a preventive measure in the form of detention of the former head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine, who is suspected of organizing a criminal group, which during 2019-2021 seized more than UAH 500 million of state-owned enterprises, including the most powerful chemical enterprise of Ukraine JSC Odesa Portside Plant and one of the world's largest producers of titanium raw materials JSC United Mining and Chemical Company and legalized the proceeds of crime in the amount of more than UAH 10 billion.

After the arrest of the suspect, who is on the international wanted list, and his delivery to the place of pre-trial investigation, the investigating judge will decide on the use of this preventive measure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau does not have accurate information about which country the former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko suspected of embezzlement of state funds is now.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) did not exclude that they would ask to extradite Sennychenko to Ukraine.

Sennychenko fled abroad after searches at his home, using a "white military ticket."