China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, during its maiden sea trials. China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, completed maiden sea trials. Photo by Ding Ziyu/Xinhua.

China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, during its maiden sea trials. China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, completed maiden sea trials. Photo by Ding Ziyu/Xinhua.

Share:













Copied



China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, returned to Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard after completing its maiden sea trials.

This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

During the eight-day sea trials, the Fujian tested its propulsion and electrical systems and other equipment, and achieved the expected results.

In the next stage, the aircraft carrier will conduct follow-up tests according to established plans.