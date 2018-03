Ukrainian Border Guards Arrested In Russia Released

Events

Sakvarelidze States Arrival Of Special Forces To Hotel For Detention Of Saakashvili, SBU And SBGS Deny This

Events

Law Enforcers Detain Ex-MP Shepelev Near Kyiv

Events

Court Permits Detention Of Strana.Ua's Editor-In-Chief Huzhva

Politics

Law Enforcers Of Ukraine, Germany Hold Group Of Criminals Suspected Of Stealing Luxury Cars In Europe

Events

Court Orders 2-Month Detention Of Lexus Driver Zaitseva Suspected Of Driving Into 11 Pedestrians In Kharkiv

Events

FSB Detains Ukrainian Ternovskyi In Rostov Region On Charges Of Involvement In Right Sector

Events

Court Arrests 7 Suspects In Case On Embezzlement Of Funds Allocated For Wall Project, Sets Bails Totaling UAH 25.5 Million

Politics

Witnesses To Search In Strana.ua Can Not Answer Where In Editorial Office USD 10,000 Was Found

Events

Law Quashing Shortening Of Sentence In Prison Under Savchenko's Law Comes In Force

Politics

Rada Terminates 'Savchenko Law', Which Equates 1 Day Of Pre-Trial Detention To 2 Days Of Actual Prison Sentence

Politics

Russia To Allow Ukrainian Consuls To Visit Journalist Suschenko On October 10-16