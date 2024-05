Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, against the backdrop of repeated attacks by the aggressor state of the russian federation on the Kharkiv Region, emphasized that 2 Patriot systems are capable of fundamentally changing the situation for Kharkiv.

He announced this on Facebook.

"Actually, every hour there are new reports on russian terrorist attacks. Missiles, bombs, artillery are the only things that allow russia to continue its aggression. This is an opportunity to terrorize our cities and communities, to kill ordinary people," the message says.

Zelenskyy emphasized that only today, the aggressor state struck a recreation center near Kharkiv, as a result of which there were killed and wounded. He expressed his condolences to families and friends.

"The world can stop russian terror - and for this the lack of political will of the leaders must be overcome. Two Patriots for Kharkiv will fundamentally change the situation. Air defense systems for our other cities and a sufficient amount of support for our soldiers on the front lines will ensure the defeat of russian terror," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy also thanked all the leaders and states that understand this and "act really decisively to bring the just end of the war and the responsibility of terrorists closer."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of May 19, the russian occupation army attacked a recreation center near Kharkiv with two Iskander-M missiles. It became known that the number of killed as a result of the attack increased to 6, and the number of injured - to at least 27.

After that, the occupiers fired missiles at Kharkiv. One missile landed on a cemetery, and the second hit a resting place of Kharkiv residents.