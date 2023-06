NACB not excludes they would ask to extradite to Ukraine SPF ex-head Sennichenko

In the event of a positive decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) will send a request for extradition from abroad of the former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennichenko, who is suspected of possessing more than UAH 500 million of funds from the Odesa Portside Plant JSC and United Mining and Chemical Company JSC.

Director of the NACB Semen Kryvonos said this in an interview to Ukrinform, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A petition is still being considered in court regarding the election of a preventive measure in the form of detention. After a positive court decision, which will gain legal force, we have the opportunity to display an Interpol red card and begin the procedure for his international search with further extradition to Ukraine," he said.

Kryvonos added that now Sennichenko's lawyers are claiming diversions in court, that is, delaying the consideration of the case in order to prevent his detention and extradition.

In the case of the State Property Fund, the NACB has not yet completed the pre-trial investigation and is working on the issue of expanding the circle of suspects.

The other day, detectives conducted investigative actions in this case in the Czech Republic, during which they obtained interesting evidence.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau filed a petition with the High Anti-Corruption Court, agreed with the SACPO prosecutor, on the election of a preventive measure in the form of an arrest to the former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennichenko.

Sennichenko fled abroad after searches at his home, using a "white military ticket."

The NACB in absentia reported suspicion to Sennichenko.