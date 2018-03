Appeal Court Declares Legal Arrest Of Ex-MP Shepelev

Appeal Court Confirms Refusal Of Court To Dismiss Odesa Mayor Trukhanov

Court Refuses To Dismiss Odesa Mayor Trukhanov

Appeal Court Upholds Decision To Free Odesa Mayor Trukhanov On Surety From MP Holubov

Court Arrests Property Of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov And Deputy Mayor Vuhelman

Court Extends Own Recognizance For Avakov Son

Court Denies Yanukovych's Defense Repeat Interrogation Of Witness Poroshenko

Court Will Question Poroshenko As Witness Within Yanukovych Case On February 21

Court Will Hear Appeal On Suspension Of Odesa City Mayor Trukhanov On February 22

SACPO Asking Court To Suspend Odesa City Mayor Trukhanov

Russian 'Court' In Crimea Sentences Ukrainian Citizen Zakhtei To 6.5 Years In Prison

Court Refuses To Order Arrest Of Odesa Mayor Trukhanov, Frees Him On MP Holubov Surety

Ex-State Fiscal Service Chairperson Nasirov Requests Court To Reinstate Him

Court Decides To Interrogate Witnesses Azarov, Kliuyev, Zakharchenko, Yakymenko, Lebedev In Yanukovych's High Treason Case

Saakashvili Asking Court To Declare His Expulsion From Ukraine Illegal

SACPO, NACB To Request Court To Arrest Odesa City Mayor Trukhanov And Set Bail

Court Orders 40-Day Detention Of Ex-Detective Of PGO Sus

Lawyer: Russian Soldiers Baranov And Odintsov Most Likely To Be Exchanged For Ukrainians Arrested In Russia Soon

Court Cancels Saakashvili's Interrogation In Case Upon Shooting Euromaidan Activists

Court Allows Remove Electronic Bracelet From MP Rozenblat