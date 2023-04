SPF Ex-Chair Sennychenko Fled Abroad After Searches At His Home, Using "White Military Ticket"

Former head of the State Property Fund (SPF) Dmytro Sennychenko, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize state funds, fled abroad immediately after searches at his home, using a "white military ticket."

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to a technical record of one of the court hearings, the prosecutor noted that "after he was searched, he received a “white ticket” at the military registration and enlistment office and left the territory of Ukraine."

"He became the hero of the investigation of the "Monaco-2" battalion. He is there," the prosecutor said.

However, the prosecutor did not provide any evidence to confirm this.

Sennychenko's lawyer said the prosecutor was trying to discredit his client.

In this regard, the defense filed an application for the recusal of the prosecutor, but the court refused the recusal.

So far, as part of the criminal investigation, some of Sennychenko's property seized during searches of his house in August 2022 has been arrested.

In particular, it concerns a laptop with a charger that Sennychenko used.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the former head of the State Property Fund Dmytro Sennychenko, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize public funds, is hiding from the investigation in Spain.