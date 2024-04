Share:













The State Property Fund (SPF) received control of 49% of the network of Shell gas stations in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the fund, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This is the sanctioned property of russian Eduard Khudainatov, who owned 49% of Alliance Holding LLC. The company manages a Ukrainian chain of gas stations under the Shell brand. And also 100% of the share capital of Alliance-Ukraine Oil Company LLC, which owns oil depot and real estate. Khudainatov, a former top manager of the russian state company Rosneft, is the owner of the Independent Oil and Gas Company. In June 2022, he fell under the sanctions of the European Union, in October 2022 - under the sanctions of Ukraine," the message reads.

The message reminds that the High Anti-Corruption Court decided to collect Khudainatov's corporate rights in Ukrainian companies as state income.

Currently, the SPF is carrying out the process of clearing these assets from seizures and prohibitions in order to register the right of ownership with the state.

At the same time, the funds received from the sale of sanctioned property will be directed to the Fund for the Elimination of the Consequences of Armed Aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, the Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the Ministry of Justice's appeal against the decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court and charged a 49% share in the authorized capital of LLC Alliance Holding, which is indirectly owned by russian businessman Eduard Khudainatov, to state income.

At the same time, the Shell group considers this decision a violation of international law.

Alliance Holding is the owner of the network of Shell gas stations in Ukraine, which includes 131 gas stations in 20 regions of Ukraine, of which 118 are operational.

The company was established in 2008 as a joint venture between Shell (51%) and Alliance Oil Ukraine (49%).

The first took over the management of the network, and the second - providing it with oil products.