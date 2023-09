NACB does not know to which country suspected SPF ex-head Sennychenko fled

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) does not have accurate information about the country in which Dmytro Sennychenko, the former head of the State Property Fund (SPF), who is suspected of embezzling state funds, is located.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In one of the hearings in the Sennychenko case, the NACB detective noted that the investigation should be continued, as it is necessary to carry out procedural actions in order to establish/confirm the whereabouts of the suspects, in particular, Sennychenko.

It is also necessary to complete consideration of requests for preventive measures in the form of detention, and to prepare materials (requests and appendices to them) for the purpose of extradition of Sennychenko and other suspects.

In addition, the NACB and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SACPO) intend to turn to the court for a special pre-trial investigation regarding Sennychenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has declared the former head of the State Property Fund, Dmytro Sennychenko, wanted.

Sennychenko, who is suspected of organizing a scheme to seize state funds, fled abroad immediately after the search of his home, using a "white military ticket".

Sennychenko was hiding from the investigation in Spain.