Share:













Copied



In the afternoon of May 19, the army of the aggressor state of russia fired missiles at Kharkiv. One missile hit a cemetery, and the second hit a resting place of Kharkiv residents.

This was announced by the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov.

"The last two strikes hit the central part of the city. One missile landed in a cemetery, the second in one of the most favorite places of rest for Kharkiv residents. Needless to say, there is no military infrastructure either in the cemetery or in the recreation area?" the message says.

Meanwhile, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov informed that "there is information about strikes on an open area near the park zone of Kharkiv."

Later, Syniehubov clarified that the russians struck near the football field in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.

"Preliminarily – guided aerial bomb. There was a hit to the ground near the football field. There is no military infrastructure nearby," the head of the Regional Military Administration emphasized.

According to him, one woman had an acute stress reaction as a result of the hit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, meanwhile, on the morning of May 19, the russian occupation forces struck a double blow in the Kharkiv district - they attacked a place of rest. Among the 16 injured are a paramedic, an ambulance driver and a child. Among the 5 killed is a pregnant woman.