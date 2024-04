Share:













In the period of January-March 2024, revenues to the state budget from the privatization of state property amount to UAH 650 million.

The head of the State Property Fund Vitalii Koval announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the results of January-March, more than UAH 650 million has already been received from privatization in the state budget (the total economic effect amounted to more than UAH 1 billion). The most expensive objects were the Odesa Trade and Exhibition Complex and the Kyiv Prosthetic and Orthopedic Enterprise," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the state budget for 2024 includes UAH 4 billion of privatization revenues.