The Cabinet of Ministers has appointed Oksana Osmachko as a deputy chairperson of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU).

This is stated in the message of the SPFU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in the State Property Fund Osmachko will focus on strengthening cooperation in the field of international economic relations in accordance with the challenges of wartime and European integration of Ukraine.

Previously, she worked in senior positions in Ukraine-China and private business.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, the Verkhovna Rada appointed the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration Vitalii Koval as the chairman of the State Property Fund.