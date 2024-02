About a thousand mercenaries of the private military company (PMC) Wagner continue to stay on the territory of Belarus. They train servicemen of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain.

British intelligence recalled that the Wagner mercenaries came to Belarus in July 2023 after the failed coup of the former owner of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Last year, about 8,000 mercenaries came to Belarus, but now about a thousand Wagner mercenaries remain in the country.

"They participate in the training of military personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, but it is unlikely that they will take a direct part in maintaining internal or border security," the message reads.

The review by the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain also states that the presence of Wagner mercenaries in Belarus plays into the hands of russia, as it forces Ukraine to keep units along the northern border.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2023, it became known that the son of the deceased Yevgeny Prigozhin became the new head of the Wagner PMC.

We also reported that after the unsuccessful rebellion of the Wagner mercenaries, the Kremlin was able to strengthen control over the mercenaries, subordinating them to the russian guard.