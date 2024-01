In Ukraine, a militant from the Wagner group, who became a saboteur in the Ukrainian rear and was preparing an attack on the energy system of Ukraine with the help of the Shahed UAVs, was detained.

This was announced in the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press center.

"He received the task of arriving from Belarus to the Rivne Region to correct russian air attacks on the energy infrastructure of our country," the message reads.

The saboteur was detained when he attached GPS trackers to the poles of the power lines that supply the Kyiv agglomeration. The occupiers expected that the Shahed kamikaze drones would be guided by these beacons. Their hit should have cut off power in Kyiv.

The thrown in spy turned out to be a citizen of Belarus who became an agent of the GRU. From 2014 to 2017, he was a member of the "LDPR" groups and took part in combat operations against ATO forces in eastern Ukraine.

"At the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia, the militant joined the ranks of the russian private military company Wagner, as part of which he stormed Bakhmut and nearby villages," the SSU added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU prevented the escape from Ukraine of an ex-officer from Kherson, who was helping the russians in the occupied city. An accomplice of the aggressor country of the russian federation was detained at the Krakivets border checkpoint in the Lviv Region when she tried to leave for the EU.

The SSU also exposed 5 more pro-russian agitators. Among them is a supporter of the Wagner mercenaries and a blogger who discredited the AFU.