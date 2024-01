This January, the Boeing 747-4FTF transport aircraft of the Chinese cargo airline Air China Cargo made four flights from China to the Belarusian airport "Minsk". Most likely, the plane was carrying weapons.

The military portal Defense Express writes about this with reference to the Belarusian Gayun monitoring group.

From January 8 to 11, the plane flew to the Belarusian capital at about the same time, spent about three hours there and flew back to return the next day. In Minsk, Chinese planes occupied a separate parking lot intended for the maintenance of government planes. In particular, it is used by the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

Researchers assume that Chinese planes delivered military equipment to Belarus, which was then secretly taken out of the airport. There are two versions where the cargo was delivered further. So, the equipment could then be taken to russia. But it is more likely that the plane of the Chinese airline brought weapons for the armed forces of Belarus.

So, the army of Belarus has Chinese armored vehicles CS/VN3 Dajiang. These armored cars were delivered to Belarus by planes of a Chinese airline. Also, the Belarusian Polonez MLRS uses missiles with Chinese components. A Chinese plane could carry these components.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August of last year, the head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that the first nuclear warheads had been delivered to Belarus.

On March 31, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced the beginning of the restoration of sites for the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons.