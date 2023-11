The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) at the request of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has chose for Andrii Odarchenko, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People, a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of UAH 15 million bail.

The SACPO stated this in a message on its Telegram channel on Wednesday, November 22.

"The court granted the request of NABU detectives, agreed by the acting Prosecutor General, and applied to the suspect a preventive measure in the form of detention with an alternative of posting a bail of UAH 15 million, and imposing procedural duties if it was posted," the SACPO statement said.

Odarchenko was taken into custody in the courtroom. His detention period is 2 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau served MP Odarchenko with a notice of suspicion of giving a bribe of USD 50,000 to the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayyem.