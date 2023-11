SACPO and NABU serve State Special Communications Service heads with notices of suspicion of possession of UAH

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) have served the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine, his deputy and other officials with notices of suspicion of possession of state funds in the amount of more than UAH 62 million.

The SACPO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, members of an organized group of a total of 6 people are suspected of committing crimes.

The actions of the persons are qualified on the grounds of a crime under Part 5 of Art. 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement of property or seizure of it by abuse of office).

As part of the pre-trial investigation, it was established that the officials of the State Special Communications Service, abusing their official position and acting as part of an organized group, took possession of budget funds on an especially large scale for a total amount of more than UAH 62 million.

So, in 2021, information tools were purchased designed to create a system of protected data registers.

At the same time, the winner of the procurement was the company controlled by the organizer of the criminal organization, which supplied the software of the SE Ukrainian Special Systems, belonging to the sphere of State Special Communications Service, at an inflated cost.

"Under the terms of contracts for the supply of relevant software and services, the state company transferred more than UAH 285 million in 2021-2022. However, the real cost of the software, which the company acquired from a foreign manufacturer, amounted to UAH 223 million. The participants in the criminal scheme transferred the difference in these funds, namely more than UAH 62 million, to the accounts of controlled companies abroad in order to legalize and distribute among members of the organized group," the statement said.

Investigative actions are ongoing.

Other persons who may be involved in the commission of this crime are being identified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 20, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Dmytro Makovskyi as the head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection instead of Yurii Shchyhol.

The Cabinet also dismissed Viktor Zhora from the post of the deputy head of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection on digital development, digital transformation and digitalization.