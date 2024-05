Share:













Ukraine is clearly aware that the war will end with negotiations, which is why President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace formula was prepared and is being promoted. Currently, the situation at the front is extremely difficult, but far from catastrophic.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Oleksandr Lytvynenko, in a video message to the participants of the Baltic Sea Region Forum: "NATO 2024 and Arctic Europe" on Monday, May 20.

Lytvynenko noted that putin's strategy consists in changing the world order from freedom to slavery, authoritarianism and force. According to him, russians only understand the language of force, so Ukraine needs weapons, ammunition and air defense. The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called on the USA and EU countries to find help for Ukraine, so as not to "seek it for themselves" and avoid the death of their own soldiers while Ukrainian die.

"The situation at the front is extremely difficult, but far from catastrophic. Our troops continue hard and exhausting battles for small villages and towns in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Regions... Ukraine is clearly aware that the war will end with negotiations. That is why the President Zelenskyy’s peace formula was prepared and is being promoted. Our position is very simple, and I am convinced that it will be supported by the participants of the Peace Summit in Switzerland in June 2024," Lytvynenko emphasized.

The Ukrainian peace formula has every chance of contributing to the achievement of a just peace, the Secretary of the NSDC said. In his opinion, NATO membership will contribute to de-escalation and "cool down hot heads in russia", so Ukraine hopes to receive an invitation to the Alliance at this year's Washington NATO summit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to some media, Western countries are preparing "coordinated diplomatic actions" to convince the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start peace talks with russia.

On March 19, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Hakan Fidan, said that this year there are no prerequisites for ending russia's war against Ukraine.

On March 27, the German publication Die Welt reported that Europe is discussing freezing the war in Ukraine in 2024.