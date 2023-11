The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) suspect the Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People Andrii Odarchenko in giving a USD 50,000 bribe to the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayyem.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the anti-corruption bodies.

On behalf of the head of the SACPO, the prosecutor announced the suspicion to Odarchenko, who was convicted of providing undue benefits to the head of the State Agency for Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Odarchenko offered Nayyem a bribe for assistance in allocating funds from the fund for the elimination of the consequences of armed aggression for the repair of university buildings, in which Odarchenko continues to serve as rector (the contract is suspended).

The amount of undue benefit was supposed to be 8% of the amount of funding.

Odarchenko gave Nayyem part of the illegal profit in the amount of BTC 0.39, which at the time of the transaction was equivalent to USD 10,000.

The MP was handed a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 4 of Art. 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The investigation continues.

The investigation of this crime was made possible by the personal assistance of the Prosecutor General.

Nayyem collaborated with the NABU and the SACPO and contributed to the investigation of illegal actions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January Nayyem was appointed the head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Development of Infrastructure.

