The High Anti-Corruption Court (HAAC) has refused to transfer the case against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

This is stated in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By the decision of the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court of October 24, Kolomoiskyi’s complaint, which he filed regarding the inaction of the prosecutor general and the prosecutor's decision to refuse a petition to change the jurisdiction, was returned.

The court decision is motivated by the fact that the complaint is not in the jurisdiction of the High Anti-Corruption Court, since there are no conditions provided for in Clause 1-3 of Part 5 of Article 216 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, as well as the decision of the prosecutor to transfer the criminal proceedings under investigation to the NABU was not provided.

The HACC appeals chamber also considered the complaint of Kolomoiskyi’s defenders and refused to satisfy it.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi asked the High Anti-Corruption Court and the Prosecutor General’s Office to transfer his case for investigation to the NABU.

The prosecutor admitted that Kolomoiskyi’s preventive measure was changed, because the NABU took up the case.