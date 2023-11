Currently, 13 strains of the COVID-19 coronavirus are recorded in Ukraine. This was said by the chief state sanitary doctor Ihor Kuzin in an interview for RBC-Ukraine, published on Monday, November 13.

"Now, more than 13 strains of COVID, that is, the SARS-CoV-2 virus, are circulating in Ukraine. These are different strains, but they are all deviations from the Omicron strain that we are used to. There are certain features, probably in each strain, but according to clinical symptoms, it is either average or mild course of the disease," he said.

According to Kuzin, the course of the disease will be easier in people who have a full course of vaccination.

"Cases with hospitalizations or deaths in our country, unfortunately, occur precisely in the age group over 60 or among those people who have concomitant diseases. But the Pirola strain, Eris and all the others are all deviations from the Omicron baseline," he added.

According to Kuzin, since September, an increase in cases of both acute respiratory viral infections and COVID cases has been registered.

"Regarding the regional distribution, it is quite difficult to single out certain regions, but as before, we record a greater number of cases in cities with a denser population. These are the cities of Kyiv, Lviv and others, which in terms of population are close to a million or exceed a million," Kuzin said.

At the same time, he did not rule out the return of quarantine restrictions during the winter period.

"If you look at the general norms, then quarantine during the winter period is quite possible. And in many regions it was applied both in the "pre-COVID" period and, most likely, will be applied even now," Kuzin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first case of a new variant of coronavirus - Pirola - was registered in Ukraine in November.