Ukraine has recorded 10 cases of a new subvariant of the COVID-19 strain Eris. This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

"Currently, 10 cases of the subvariant of the COVID-19 strain Eris have been identified in Ukraine by sequencing. Namely - in 6 regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Zakarpattia, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Chernivtsi Regions," the message says.

Eris is said to be a variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus strain Omicron. Its symptoms do not differ from those characteristic of other known strains of COVID-19. In particular, there may be pain in the throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, body aches, headaches and fever.

The specific difference between Eris is the additional mutation of the spike protein, which affects weakened immunity faster. However, WHO estimates that the global public health risk from this strain is assessed as low.

The Ministry of Health notes that the basis for protection against severe COVID-19 is a course of three vaccinations: two doses of primary vaccination, five months after the second - a booster shot. Vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine remains free of charge.

"People who have weakened immunity or comorbidities; pregnant; people over 60; those at risk of severe illness and death as a result of coronavirus disease need to take care of immune protection and get vaccinated. You can make an appointment for vaccinations at the family doctor and vaccination centers," the Ministry of Health adds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Ukraine the incidence of COVID-19 is increasing, children under 17 years old get sick more often.

In May, the WHO announced the end of the world's coronavirus pandemic.