The first case of a new variant of the coronavirus Pirola was registered in Ukraine: a laboratory-confirmed case was discovered in the Rivne Region, a 20-year-old man fell ill. This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Health notes that the symptoms of the Pirola subvariant are the same as for other variants of COVID-19: runny nose, fever, cough, headache, fatigue, loss of smell or taste, possible eye irritation and rashes.

According to the Ministry, over the past week, 9,480 cases of COVID-19 were registered in Ukraine, the coronavirus claimed the lives of 45 Ukrainians, including one child under 4 years old.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that vaccination remains the only way to acquire immunity and, in case of illness, to tolerate it more easily and reduce the level of complications during the illness.

For free vaccinations in Ukraine, there are more than 3 million doses of vaccine: Janssen vaccine from Johnson&Johnson, Comirnaty vaccine from Pfizer. Also available is a vaccine against COVID-19 for children from 5 years of age (manufactured by Pfizer - Comirnaty vaccine for children).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, it became known that a new, highly mutated version of the coronavirus Pirola is circulating in Europe, which can cause a surge in Covid-19 cases.

A new strain of the coronavirus has been detected in some parts of Europe and the United States, which has caused concern among British scientists due to the large number of mutations. Experts are concerned that it can attack the body despite vaccinations or previous infections.