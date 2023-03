President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asked to ban Tik-Tok in Ukraine during the war.

This is evidenced by a petition submitted for consideration by the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Petition No. 22/185206-ep was made public on March 24.

Author (initiator) of the petition: Nataliya Myroslavivna Karasiova.

"Since a lot of propaganda is now spread through Tik-Tok videos, I propose to close it completely, at least for the period of the war in Ukraine," the text of the petition reads.

So far, more than 3,500 people have signed the petition out of the required 25,000.

There are 90 days left before consideration of the relevant petition.

