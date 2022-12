The G7 Ambassadors supported the Association of Ukrainian Cities in their desire to decentralize and preserve the powers of local communities. This is reported by the Association of Ukrainian Cities.

"G7 ambassadors were interested to hear about the implementation of Urban planning reform, which we will continue to monitor. Essential that the powers of local communities be preserved," says the message published on the Twitter account of G7 Ambassadors for Reform in Ukraine.

The Association of Ukrainian Cities confirmed its readiness to finalize bill 5655 to take into account the needs of local self-government, and also notes that it is not a member of any groups working on the urban planning reform and was not invited.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is now faced with a choice: to take into account the position of our international partners, to support the appeal of the Association of Ukrainian Cities to apply the right of veto to 5655 and the petition of the citizens of Ukraine, which received the necessary 25,000 votes on the first day of voting, or to side with the authors of the bill and the new corruption scheme.