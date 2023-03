President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that currently the Defense Forces cannot go on a counteroffensive and start liberating the occupied territories, as our country still needs ammunition and fighter jets. He said this in an interview with the Japanese publication Yomiuri.

The President emphasized that the situation in the east, where the fighting is now the epicenter, is bad. The reason is the lack of ammunition. According to him, the Russian army uses three times more shells per day than the Defense Forces.

"We cannot start yet. We cannot send them," President Zelenskyy said.

The publication noted that President Zelenskyy asked Japan for military assistance. He emphasized that he has high hopes for it as a leading country of the G7.

"If you have the political will, you can find a way to help us. We are in a state of war and we cannot wait," the President emphasized.