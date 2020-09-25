Police Will Register Users Of Russian Social Network VKontakte – Danylov

Users of the Russian social network VKontakte will be registered by the police.

The National Security and Defense Council’s Secretary Oleksii Danylov announced this at an online conference, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This (the use of the social network) should also be their (the users) responsibility. Why are they doing it? The fact is that the system that is starting to enter into effect [will give us] an understanding of all these users. They will all be registered. If they continue to distribute Russian content on the territory of Ukraine, then they will have some trouble with our police and law enforcement agencies," he said.

He expressed the hope that the issue of blocking the application would be resolved in the near future.

"According to our sanctions legislation, VKontakte should not operate in the country... They change proxies very quickly ... We believe that this issue will be resolved in the near future with the help of our foreign partners," Danylov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, representatives of VKontakte have announced that they have bypassed the blocking of the social network on the territory of Ukraine.

The National Security and Defense Council has stated that the upgrade of VKontakte’s proxy is aimed at collecting data on Ukrainian citizens by the Russian intelligence agencies.

