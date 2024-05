US prepares draft of sanctions against Georgia due to "law on foreign agents" - Politico

Share:













Copied



In the near future, the US Congress will present a bill on sanctions, which are proposed to be introduced against Georgian officials responsible for promoting the "law on foreign agents".

This was reported by Politico with reference to the bill, which was at the disposal of the publication.

The bill states that the Georgian Dream party, which is ruling in Georgia, is increasingly adopting a policy of appeasement towards russia as part of an "increasingly illiberal turn".

The authors of the document note that the Georgian authorities openly attack American and other Western organizations promoting democracy, as well as local and international civil society.

At the same time, Tbilisi actively supports relations with russia and China, which have grown significantly recently.

The proposed sanctions will affect the politicians who are responsible for the adoption of the "law on foreign agents", as well as their family members.

In addition, it is proposed to introduce restrictive measures against the employees of law enforcement agencies and security services of Georgia, who suppressed mass protests of opponents of the "law on foreign agents".

The above individuals may face a ban on entry into the United States of America and an asset freeze.

It is planned that the bill will be presented in Congress today, May 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 14, the Parliament of Georgia adopted the bill "On Foreign Influence" in the third reading.

This bill almost completely copies the "law on foreign agents" passed earlier in russia.

We also reported that the US Department of State threatened Tbilisi with sanctions and the curtailment of financial aid if the "law on foreign agents" comes into force in its current form.

In addition, the day before it became known that due to the "law on foreign agents" the European Union may suspend consideration of Georgia's application for membership in the bloc.