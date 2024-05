Two oil refineries were burning in russia this night. Video published

In Vyborg of the Leningrad Oblast and Slavyansk-on-Kuban of the Krasnodar Krai of the aggressor country of russia, fires started at the oil refineries after the explosions this night.

This is reported by local Telegram channels.

According to residents of Vyborg in the Leningrad Oblast, people heard explosions, after which the fire started. However, they do not know what exactly happened.

The official authorities claim that there really was a "clap" in the Leningrad Oblast due to the use of pyrotechnics.

And in the Krasnodar Krai, a fire was seen in the refinery area in Slavyansk-on-Kuban. Also from that region there are reports of an attack by drones on the airfield in the Kushchyovskaya rural locality (a stanitsa).

The refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban suspended operations after the drones fell.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out at an enterprise on the Krasnoyarsk tract in the russian city of Omsk, where three containers with petroleum products caught fire.

Overnight into May 12, a fire broke out at the Volgograd oil refinery due to a drone strike.

On the night of May 10, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil refinery in the Kaluga Oblast. As a result of the hits, a fire broke out.