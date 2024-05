Strike on recreation center near Kharkiv. Divers find body of another killed

Share:













Copied



In the Kharkiv Region, the number of killed and wounded as a result of an attack by russians on a country recreation center has increased. The body of a killed man was found in the reservoir.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

Divers arrived at the scene of the tragedy in the village of Cherkaska Lozova and found a man's body in the reservoir. The deceased was a 51-year-old man who worked as a handyman at the recreation center.

"The number of people killed as a result of the occupiers' attack on the recreation center increased to seven people. 28 people were wounded," Syniehubov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of May 19, the russian occupation army attacked a recreation center near Kharkiv with two Iskander-M missiles. It became known that the number of killed as a result of the attack increased to 6, and the number of wounded - to at least 27.

After that, the occupiers fired missiles at Kharkiv. One missile landed on a cemetery, and the second hit a resting place of Kharkiv residents.

On Monday, May 20, the Kharkiv Region announced a Day of Mourning due to mass casualties among the civilian population as a result of strikes by the russian federation.