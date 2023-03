Rada Provides For Provision Of Officer Ranks To Military Without Higher Education, But With Combat Experience

The Verkhovna Rada has provided for the provision of officer ranks to military personnel without higher education, but with combat experience.

A total of 283 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 8339 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The introduced norm is valid only during martial law.

In order to be able to obtain a rank under such conditions, a military officer must complete military service in combat areas for at least 3 months.

No later than within 6 months from the date of the abolition of martial law, a military who received an officer rank without higher education must take a military training course in the appropriate direction.

It is also established that for a special period of military service under the contract of officers, persons aged 20 to 40 years are accepted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 12, the Rada recognized as combatants persons who were not in the service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with Ukrainian legislation, but fought for Ukraine since February 24, 2022.