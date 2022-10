The law on canceling conscription for military service during martial law enters into force tomorrow, October 29.

This is stated in the text of the published law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The document supplements the law "On Military Duty and Military Service" with a new article, which determines that during the period of martial law, conscription for military service is not carried out.

At the same time, it is provided that during the martial law, conscription commissions are created to consider issues related to:

organization of a medical examination of persons who are registered as conscripts and have reached the age of 27, their inclusion in the register of conscripts or their exclusion from the register;

referral of conscripts who have expressed a desire to enter higher military educational institutions or military educational units of higher education institutions to pass tests and take entrance exams or make a decision to refuse such referral.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, by decree of September 30, Zelenskyy canceled the autumn conscription for military service and postponed the autumn demobilization.

Prior to that, in April, Zelenskyy also canceled the spring draft for conscription and postponed the spring demobilization.

In early April, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that in 2022, the spring conscription for military service to the Armed Forces and other formations will not be held.

The General Staff noted that during general mobilization, vacant positions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations are filled at the expense of those liable for military service and reservists.