During today, units of the Russian occupation army and mercenaries tried to attack the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the areas of seven settlements in the Luhansk and Donetsk Regions. Ukrainian defenders were able to repel the attacks of the invaders.

It was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Monday, March 20.

In the Luhansk Region, the troops of the invaders tried to advance in the area of ​ ​ the settlement of Novoselivske. Attempts by the Russians were unsuccessful, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks.

In the Donetsk Region, the Russian army and Wagner PMC militants continue to try to break through defense in the Bakhmut direction. There, the Ukrainian military repelled multiple attacks in Bakhmut, as well as near Bohdanivka and Ivanivske.

Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the area of ​ ​ the settlements of Avdiivka, Berdychi and Pivnichne. In the Avdiivka direction, Russian troops are trying to surround the garrison of the city and cut them off from the supply routes.

In other areas of the front, the occupiers were not active, firing at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and settlements near the contact line.

During the day, Russian troops launched 13 air and 4 missile strikes. The enemy also fired at least 7 times from multiple rocket launchers (MLRS) of various types.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier today, March 20, Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar spoke about the situation in the Bakhmut direction, where both the Ukrainian military and the invaders were able to achieve success.

And according to British intelligence, in the area of ​ ​ Avdiivka, Donetsk Region, Russian troops were able to achieve success.

Recall that against the background of this, the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories announced the evacuation of residents of Avdiivka.