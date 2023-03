Yesterday, March 20, two Russian reconnaissance drones, Supercam S350, were downed in the Mykolayiv Region.

This follows from a statement by Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim.

"Yesterday, March 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the Mykolaiv Region, two Russian Supercam S350 reconnaissance drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of the South Operational Command," the message reads.

Meanwhile, no shelling was recorded in the territory of the Mykolayiv Region.

"The strike by an anti-radar missile was aimed at the Mykolayiv Region. Thanks to effective countermeasures, the missile was destroyed," the South Operational Command reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 120 enemy attacks in five directions over the past day. During the day, the enemy launched 21 airstrikes and nine missile strikes.

Meanwhile, Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that Ukraine's losses in the war did not reach 100,000 soldiers, as was stated in one of the Western publications. According to him, the ratio of losses of Ukrainian forces to the Russian occupiers is 1 to 7, 1 to 8, and in some cases, 1 to 10.