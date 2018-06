Supreme Court Bans Imposition Of Penalties, Interest On Loans To Military Servicemen During Special Period

The Supreme Court banned imposition of penalties and interest on loans to military servicemen during the special period.

The press service of the Supreme Court announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Penalties for non-fulfillment of credit obligations and interest for using a credit should not be imposed on military servicemen during the special period in Ukraine," the statement said.

According to the statement, the Supreme Court issued the relevant ruling on May 30 in a case involving recovery of debts from a soldier under a loan agreement.

The Supreme Court disagreed with the decision of an appeal court and returned the case for reconsideration.

The Supreme Court stressed that the special period began in Ukraine on March 18, 2014, and continues to this day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 232,330 military servicemen have been granted the status of participant in combat operations since the beginning of the antiterrorist operation and the Joint Forces Operation.